Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $558,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.