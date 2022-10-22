Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $60.34 million and $3.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

