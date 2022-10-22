Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.65 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.65 ($0.77). 3,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 62,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £107.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

