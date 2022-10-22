Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $159.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.87.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average of $193.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.