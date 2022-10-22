LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $252.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.31.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

