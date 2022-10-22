Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $10,881.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.23 or 0.27853348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

