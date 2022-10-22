Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Up 4.6%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2576 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

