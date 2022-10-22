LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $620.84

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €620.84 ($633.51) and traded as high as €641.00 ($654.08). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €625.00 ($637.76), with a volume of 265,234 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

