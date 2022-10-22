M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,472,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.