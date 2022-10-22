MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $22.68.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

