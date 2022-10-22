Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

