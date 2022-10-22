Maker (MKR) Trading Up 6% This Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,008.76 or 0.05245561 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $986.20 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

