Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 459 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.91.

NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

