Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.52).

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 583.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.03. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 277 ($3.35).

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,055.56%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

