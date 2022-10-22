ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $18,574,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 309,375.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

MAN opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

