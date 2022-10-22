Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $111.38 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

