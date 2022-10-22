Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock remained flat at $2.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

