Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

