Mask Network Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,336.63 or 0.27831657 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

