McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.84. 1,114,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

