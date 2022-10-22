McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.