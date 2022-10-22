McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $287.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.63.

MCD stock opened at $254.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

