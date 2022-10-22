Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HSBC to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCG stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Insider Activity

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.10 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $162,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $162,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $40,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,453 shares of company stock worth $203,121. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Further Reading

