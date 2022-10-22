Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) Director William John Walker Skinner purchased 50,000 shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,015.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of MNO stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meridian Mining UK Societas from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

