Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €6.95 ($7.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.35. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.91.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.