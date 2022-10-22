Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

