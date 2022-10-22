MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $63.00 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $63.00 million and $7.11 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

