Mizuho Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $48.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

SLG opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.