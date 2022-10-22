Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 2048099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

MFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

