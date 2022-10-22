MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.63.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 296.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.5% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.