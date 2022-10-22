Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $343.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.