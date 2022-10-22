Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

