Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.21 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

