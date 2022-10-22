Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $3.72 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE LVS opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

