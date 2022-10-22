Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $488,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

