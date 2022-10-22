Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 150 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $201.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.01. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.96 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.