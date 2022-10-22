Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

