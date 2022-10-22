Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 3,617 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.