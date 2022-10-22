Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 3,955 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

