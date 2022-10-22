Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 485 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.