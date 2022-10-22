Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

NYSE BA opened at $141.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

