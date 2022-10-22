Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $103.72 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $103,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,107. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.92.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

