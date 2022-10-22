Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $86,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

Linde Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LIN traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.32. 1,610,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.