Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $56,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.67. 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.91.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

