Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,720,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $65.53. 3,606,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

