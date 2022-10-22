Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $73,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,366,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,658,600. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.