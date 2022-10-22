Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 42,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.49. 3,142,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

