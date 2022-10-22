Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

QCOM stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $115.74. 7,490,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.