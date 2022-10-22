Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

