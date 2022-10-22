MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 17,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 135,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

MOGU Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.35.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

